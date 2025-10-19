Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 277 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,203,000. May Barnhard Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 358,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $171.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.47 and its 200-day moving average is $164.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

