Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Buys 245 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $122.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

