Alpha Wealth Funds LLC Invests $266,000 in OneWater Marine Inc. $ONEW

Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC owned 0.12% of OneWater Marine as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 404.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OneWater Marine Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $244.24 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.89. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $552.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.01 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.750 EPS. Analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneWater Marine

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $260,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,121.10. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 3,654 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $56,161.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 712,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,947,190.28. This represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

