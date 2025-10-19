Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL Shares Sold by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $447.12 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $531.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $446.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNSL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.89.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

