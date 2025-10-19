Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 53,119 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,390.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,119 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,269.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,544,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,249 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,214.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,158,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,924,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,757,148,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,052.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,722,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $101.60 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Argus started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.12.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

