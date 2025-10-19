Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Position Boosted by MB Levis & Associates LLC

MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of MB Levis & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MB Levis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.