NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of BATS:SPYI opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

