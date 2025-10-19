Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Purchased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 242.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $59,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $567.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $534.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.14. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.08 and a 12-month high of $572.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.