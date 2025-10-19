Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 1,800 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $434,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 37.8% in the first quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1,605.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Shares of DIS opened at $110.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

