Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Sells 600 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 2,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,524.26. This represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $9,597,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,751.25. The trade was a 65.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,545 shares of company stock worth $25,040,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4%

TEL stock opened at $223.33 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $226.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

