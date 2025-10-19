Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $610.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $619.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

