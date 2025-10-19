Aspiriant LLC Grows Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 28,080.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after buying an additional 3,730,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,650,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $386,399,000 after acquiring an additional 732,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,994,848,000 after acquiring an additional 289,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in FedEx by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 352,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $85,883,000 after acquiring an additional 264,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $238.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.47. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

