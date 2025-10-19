BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,556 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,556 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 552,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 244,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85,697 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 195,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.5%
QYLD opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71.
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
