Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 467 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2%

General Dynamics stock opened at $331.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.05. The company has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.44.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

