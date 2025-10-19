Aspiriant LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Tempus AI by 308.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempus AI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tempus AI news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $142,133.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 45,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,061.75. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 332,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $25,456,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,141,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,837,409.92. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 933,662 shares of company stock valued at $68,070,993. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $104.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.76 and a beta of 4.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 122.86%. The company had revenue of $314.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.