Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 96.0% of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $235,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

VOO stock opened at $610.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $619.60.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

