Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $589,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

