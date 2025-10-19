BKM Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF $RODM

BKM Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $35.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $36.00.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

