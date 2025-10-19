Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,873,000 after acquiring an additional 242,799 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 125,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
NYSE:PM opened at $158.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Johnson & Johnson’s M&A Strategy Is the Real Story for Investors
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Tesla: Some Analysts Are Calling for A 30% Drop—Time to Panic?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Hedge Funds Flip on the Dollar—A Buy Signal for These 3 Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.