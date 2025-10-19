Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,873,000 after acquiring an additional 242,799 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 125,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $158.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.