Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 310,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Swmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $327.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $332.20. The stock has a market cap of $545.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

