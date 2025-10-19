Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,904,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $91,109,000 after acquiring an additional 73,780 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,507,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $199,939,000 after purchasing an additional 501,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $128.69 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $223.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.