Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 56.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in Royal Gold by 256.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $193.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.67 and a fifty-two week high of $209.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.32.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGLD

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.