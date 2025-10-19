Swmg LLC Has $293,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Swmg LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,530 shares during the period. Swmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,389,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,961,000 after purchasing an additional 191,980 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,987,000 after purchasing an additional 650,315 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,381 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,486,000 after purchasing an additional 329,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,575,000 after purchasing an additional 234,799 shares in the last quarter.

BIL opened at $91.62 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

