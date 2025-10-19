Cwm LLC Acquires 3,549 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,483 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,625,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,820,205.40. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.65, for a total value of $209,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,863.20. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $7,506,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $200.30 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $203.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

