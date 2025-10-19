Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after acquiring an additional 453,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,027,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,465,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after buying an additional 457,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,715,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.6%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $446.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.75. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $571.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $536.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.