VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New Investment in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 181,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,595,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.35% of Snap-On at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Snap-On during the second quarter valued at about $434,938,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Snap-On by 35,967.2% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,073,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,025 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-On by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 681,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,793,000 after acquiring an additional 239,908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,711,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-On by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,593,000 after purchasing an additional 115,306 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-On news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,332,786.41. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at $261,587,472.72. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $339.61 on Friday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.81 and a 52 week high of $373.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.89%.

Snap-On Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.