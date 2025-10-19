First Bancorp Inc ME Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

First Bancorp Inc ME trimmed its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.7% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 19,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Argus cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.58.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

