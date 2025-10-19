MB Levis & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

MB Levis & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. MB Levis & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8%

International Business Machines stock opened at $280.95 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $301.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.