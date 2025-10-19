Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Takes $445,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6%

AMD stock opened at $233.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.96 and a 200-day moving average of $141.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.25 billion, a PE ratio of 133.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $241.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

