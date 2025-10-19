VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases Shares of 164,400 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 164,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $190.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.36. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $234.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%.The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

