Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 476,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,614 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $14,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,801.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DIHP stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

