TrueMark Investments LLC Has $14.41 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

TrueMark Investments LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. British American Tobacco accounts for approximately 3.1% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $14,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. BXM Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.42. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.