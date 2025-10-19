Burford Brothers Inc. Grows Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Burford Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Burford Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,146,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,773 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 245.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,486,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,816 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,649,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,251,000 after purchasing an additional 921,451 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,604,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,798,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $30.54.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

