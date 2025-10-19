Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 690.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 422,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,139,000 after purchasing an additional 368,663 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

IJS opened at $109.20 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $119.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

