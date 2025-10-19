Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,559 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

