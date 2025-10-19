Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 484 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,644,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,997,000 after acquiring an additional 86,679 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,216,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 331,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 74,616 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,738 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 143.4% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 70,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $139.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

