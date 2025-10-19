Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Head to Head Survey

Fresenius SE & Co. (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) and Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Fresenius SE & Co. has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addus HomeCare has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. and Addus HomeCare”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. $23.63 billion N/A $509.67 million $0.53 26.40 Addus HomeCare $1.27 billion 1.71 $73.60 million $4.53 26.12

Fresenius SE & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Addus HomeCare. Addus HomeCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. and Addus HomeCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. 5.09% 9.33% 4.31% Addus HomeCare 6.51% 9.39% 6.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fresenius SE & Co. and Addus HomeCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. 0 0 2 1 3.33 Addus HomeCare 1 1 7 1 2.80

Addus HomeCare has a consensus price target of $137.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.22%. Given Addus HomeCare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Addus HomeCare is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co..

Summary

Addus HomeCare beats Fresenius SE & Co. on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, dialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. This segment offers services that include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as related services for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after hospitalization. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

