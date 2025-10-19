Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 134 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after buying an additional 142,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after acquiring an additional 354,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86,292 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective (up previously from $251.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $225.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.71 and its 200 day moving average is $224.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

