First Bancorp Inc ME Purchases 241 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,741,000. Ballast Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $478.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $470.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.26. The firm has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $488.51.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

