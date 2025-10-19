Incyte Corporation $INCY Shares Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. Incyte Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $251,785.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 102,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,990,074.84. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 4,261 shares of company stock valued at $298,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

