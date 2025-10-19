Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 35 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Arcus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,510,000 after buying an additional 832,999 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after buying an additional 273,453 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after buying an additional 239,692 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,634,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,453,000 after buying an additional 151,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total value of $586,848.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,557,710.96. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total transaction of $5,842,773.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at $32,879,799.80. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,783 shares of company stock worth $18,710,798 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:FIX opened at $827.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.58. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.44 and a twelve month high of $861.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $761.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.79.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.80.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

