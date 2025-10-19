Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after buying an additional 1,319,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after buying an additional 450,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,815,000 after buying an additional 466,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after buying an additional 5,915,185 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $168.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AMD opened at $233.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $378.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $241.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

