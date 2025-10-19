Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,489,344 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 77,719 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in HP were worth $36,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $179,037,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in HP by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,340,629 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,411 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in HP by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,332,414 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $64,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,342 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $22,377,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in HP by 745.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,664 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 761,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

