SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Shares Bought by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 291,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 796,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,793 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,143,000 after purchasing an additional 512,571 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 897.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 56,083 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period.

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

