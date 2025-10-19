Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $342,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,870,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,471,790,000 after buying an additional 148,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amgen by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,521,339,000 after buying an additional 274,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,454,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,387,695,000 after purchasing an additional 243,306 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,525,000 after purchasing an additional 52,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $940,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $298.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.14 and a 200-day moving average of $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

