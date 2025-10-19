Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ehrlich Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

