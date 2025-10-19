TrueMark Investments LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

TrueMark Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $233.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $241.20. The company has a market capitalization of $378.25 billion, a PE ratio of 133.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.96 and its 200-day moving average is $141.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.