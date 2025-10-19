Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $334,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $446.13 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $159.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $454.97 and its 200-day moving average is $495.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,898.14. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

