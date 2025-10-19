Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $23,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,137.43.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,614.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,533.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,689.87. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,300.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,094,085 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

