QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Stock Position Cut by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.
NASDAQ QCOM opened at $163.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.
In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,510. This trade represents a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
